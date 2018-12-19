Berwickshire gymnastics pair reach Scottish selection stage

Two DC Gymnastics Tumblers have met the demanding requirements to proceed to the selection stage of the new Scottish Gymnastics Tumbling Performance Pathway Programme (PPP).

Livvy Agnew of Berwick and Maddie Rosher of Duns both met the requirements set by Scottish Gymnastics, with multiple factors being taken into account,such as previous competition results and present levels of skills accomplished.

Maddie Rosher of Duns

Describing their Tumbling PPP, Scottish Gymnastics explain: “The programme has been designed in line with Scottish Gymnastics’ strategy by the technical panel, Scottish Gymnastics’ performance team, and Dan Lannigan, the tumbling national technical advisor.

“The long-term strategic plan aims to expand the talent pool and develop Scottish gymnasts to British and World performance level.”

Regular gymnastics readers in the Berwickshire News may recognise the name Dan Lannigan, who has now led several Tumbling Performance Camps in Berwick, at the invite of DC Gymnastics head coach Debbie Couch.

Debbie is really pleased that this opportunity has arisen in Scotland. It is the first of its type for the country and to have two DC Gymnastics Tumblers meet the performance requirements for this selection round is great news. The selection day is Sunday, January 13, 2019.

Livvy Agnew of Berwick

Meanwhile, DC Gymnastics celebrated three years of existence on December 14 this year.

The Dedicated Gymnastics Centre became a reality on December 14, 2015, when the combination of two prior years of ‘Capacity Building’ led by British Gymnastics (BG), then the significant seed funding of the BG ‘Facility Fund’, plus private investment, coach vision and a suitable venue in Berwick came together in a timely coincidence.

In 2015, only two centres in the UK were awarded British Gymnastics Facility Funding, which for DC Gymnastics was a vital spark and one that does not exist in the same format now. So the timing was critical and the result is impressive.

DC Gymnastics has changed the sporting landscape of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland and the Scottish Borders since 2015, with a massive positive impact via sport upon thousands of individuals in the communities that surround it.

The club has hosted and been involved in several competitions up and down the United Kingdom.

This has been recognised by British Gymnastics in that DC Gymnastics has been, not only nominated but, shortlisted for two National Awards, with the winners of both set to be announced in January 2019 in Birmingham, England.