Keira Waddell (17) wins Junior Sports Personality award at ClubSport event

With Joyce Mark scooping the sports personality award, it was Chirnside javelin thrower Keira Waddell, 17, who zoned in on the Junior Sports Personality award.

Among her amazing list of achievements this year alone, Keira broke the Scottish record four times and is now the first to throw over 50m at Under 17 level as well.

“It’s a pretty big deal for me to have been recognised for my achievements this year and I’m really happy to have won this award,” she said.

“I have been competing in the javelin for years now and I really want to see more athletes from the Scottish Borders coming through.”

Keira was also part of the Berwickshire High School Under 19s badminton squad who won the Team of the Year . Other members of the team were: Evan Harvey, Kyle Mitchell, Eugene Stokes, Callum Smith, Isaac Weir, Callum Stokes, Eve Barker, Megan Hay, Leona Rhind and Tabitha Bevan.

Badminton was to the fore again when Robbie Patterson was announced as the 2018 Junior Coach of the Year. Having been part of the National Junior squad, Robbie has now worked his way through the various levels.

Eyemouth’s own Henry Gray was named as Coach of the Year following his continual success with Commonwealth and European middle distance runner Guy Learmonth.

In 2018 Henry, who was instrumental in setting up the Scottish Borders Sporting Hall of Fame, was rewarded for his efforts when Learmonth ended the season official ranked sixth in Europe and 20th in the world.

This year’s Disability Sport Award went to Neil McMurdo who, after having to give up the game of bowls due to a condition called Arachnoiditis has now thrown himself into the sport of Boccia.

East March Judo Club duo George Tones and Gavin Smith were awarded the Scottish Association of Local Sport Clubs award in recognition of their achievements within their sport.

Coldstream FC stalwart Alan Wilson and Scottish Masters hockey player Moira Anderson were also presented with Service to Sport awards.