Ice-ly does it to boost charity

Children across the Borders are set to benefit from an icy festival taking place in Kelso on Saturday.

The Border Ice Rink will host an event called Curl Fest, allowing anyone to try out curling, to raise funds for Radio Borders’ Cash for Kids 1,000 Faces appeal.

Half-hour coaching sessions will run between 3.30pm and 7pm, when a quiz for teams of four will begin.

Robert Walker, one of the organisers, said: “This is an exciting time for curling, with the winter Olympics and Paralympics just around the corner.

“This is the ideal time to try curling, right at the start of the season, when there are many coaching sessions on offer for both juniors and adults throughout the season.

“There is a great pathway to getting into curling at the Border Ice Rink with our beginners’ club and the many established clubs throughout the region.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with Radio Borders’ Cash for Kids for the day’s events to be one of their 1,000 Faces, and we hope to raise a healthy sum for local children.”

Candy Rafferty, Radio Borders’ Cash for Kids manager, adde: “The Curl Fest event really puts the fun in fundraising.

“We can’t wait to see our presenters have a shot at curling, and, of course, our own Radio Borders quiz team is looking forward to challenging all the other entrants.

“Our thanks to everyone at the Border Ice Rink for their wonderful support of local children.”

Entry is free, but a small donation to the appeal is requested.

To book a place, phone the ice rink on 01573 224 774 or email admin@bordericerink.co.uk