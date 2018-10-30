Tranent 11 Eyemouth United 1: Visitors defeated within half an hour

It was another miserable East of Scotland League afternoon for Eyemouth United on Saturday, as they were hammered 11-1 by Tranent Juniors.

Tranent, a side that have the likes of ex-Rangers midfielder Ian Black among their ranks, blew their visitors away inside half an hour – eventually tallying up an altogether not-so-shocking scoreline.

In the eight league games previous to this one, Eyemouth had conceded 46 times, scoring nine, and that goal difference looks considerably worse after this particular trip to East Lothian.

Having scored three in a 6-3 home reverse to high-flying Dundonald Bluebell last week, fans might have been thinking things were looking up, but that was anything but the case come 2:30 on Saturday.

It didn’t take Tranent ten minutes to get going, with Kayne Paterson getting his first of what turned out to be a double hat-trick.

Chris Robertson added a second on 13 minutes, before Bradley Barrett made it 3-0 within 20 first half minutes.

Paterson had his hat-trick wrapped up before the half hour mark, scoring on 28 and 29 minutes, before Bob Berry finished the first half scoring on 37 minutes for a half-time scoreline of 6-0 to the hosts.

Things barely improved second half for Eyemouth, with Paterson grabbing his fourth before the hour mark.

There was some consolation a minute later, but a goal to make it 7-1 was as much as the visitors got to celebrate on the day.

Paterson was back in business on 63 minutes as he got his fifth and Tranent’s eighth, before Robertson made it nine on 65.

Barrett added his brace on 70 minutes as Tranent reached double figures, and there was still time for one more as Paterson secured his double hat-trick just three minutes from the end.

Eyemouth travel to tenth place Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale on Saturday.