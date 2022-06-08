Survival in new first division is Streamers' main aim

Coldstream want to make an impression next season in East of Scotland Division One (picture by Corine Briggs)

Survival in the revised league is the Streamers’ principal aim for 2022-23, with manager Kieran Ainslie hoping they can strengthen the squad and pose a challenge.

The Home Park men rounded off a determined conclusion to last season with a 4-0 win over Craigroyston which ensured a fifth-place finish in conference A.

The first seven clubs in the table went forward to a new-look division one, while a second division is also being formed, with conferences A, B and X being axed.

Ainslie said the step up was a big thing for the club, as he believed the East of Scotland pyramid system was getting stronger, with a good standard of teams coming up from conference X.

Coldstream’s status hopefully meant they could attract a good standard of players locally, said Ainslie, although he appreciated a few squad members may move on and the club’s geographical location made it hard sometimes to tempt recruits.

Ainslie added: “We have a good, young squad but we want to compete and do well in the league this season. As it stands, we want to keep the nucleus of the squad together because it has progressed well. There are a few experienced heads in there but the majority of them are young and only going to get better.”

Ainslie added he wished he could give the players a longer summer break, as they needed a physical and psychological rest, plus recuperation time from injuries and holiday time with their families.

Demands on them had been fairly intense since Christmas and, mentally, they had been driven quite hard by the desire to get into that top seven.

However, he felt Coldstream’s preparations had to be right, so the squad would be back around June 18-19 for pre-season training.

Ainslie also wanted to arrange friendly matches if possible against teams from the Lowland League, East of Scotland Premier Division and maybe a couple from the Northern League or Alliance opposition in the north east.