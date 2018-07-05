Summer reshuffle at Rangers continues on and off the park

Berwick Rangers, who were due to kick off their pre-season friendlies against Hibernian last night, confirmed during the week that Saturday’s home game against Raith Rovers had been cancelled.

A club spokesman they had been approached by Northumbria Police over matters surrounding the match and were left with no option but to pull the plug.

Rangers are now hoping to play Alloa Athletic (away) in a challenge fixture instead.

They are also due to face St Johnstone in a pre-season friendly at Shielfield on Tuesday (July 10), before travelling to Annan for a League Cup fixture on Saturday, July 17.

Meanwhile, manager Robbie Horn had made his third signing of the summer from Musselburgh Athletic.

Midfielder Jed Davie (22) was a member of Premiership side Livingston’s youth system before joining the East Lothian side. Last season, he recorded five goals and four assists in 36 appearances.

Davie is ready to test himself in the SPFL and can’t wait to get started: “I’m really excited to be signing for Berwick Rangers,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for myself to play at a higher level. I look forward to giving 100 per cent for the club and, hopefully, I can contribute to the team and help us be successful this season.”

Horn was full of praise for his latest signing saying: “Jed is another player from the successful Musselburgh Athletic squad. He has had a good grounding with being full time at Livingston before and can cover a number of positions.

“He’s comfortable with ball at his feet and can play right or left hand side. He’s also in the middle of the park and has good energy levels.”

And Gary Phillips has also agreed a new deal to keep him at the club for the 2018-19 season. Phillips has made 55 appearances for since joining from Arbroath in January 2017 during which time he has netted three times.

The 30-year-old is one of the oldest players in the squad and Horn says he is pleased to still have that experience in the dressing room next season: “Gary re-signing is great news for us,” he said. “He is one of the best guys I’ve worked with as a manager and was outstanding for me on and off the pitch last season.

“The travelling Gary does to play for this club shows his dedication. He’s an experienced player in a young squad and, hopefully, his fantastic attitude can be an example to the young boys.”

Rangers have also confirmed changes off the pitch, with Dougie Watkins named as the new vice-chairman. Watkins replaces John Bell, who will continue as a director at the club.

Elsewhere, director Eric Tait has been appointed as director of football.

The role aims to support the management team whilst also taking responsibility for the overall football strategy of the club moving forward.