Newtongrange Star 14 Tweedmouth Rangers 1: First game since Blaikie departure ends in heavy defeat

Tweedmouth were buried under a barrage of goals on Saturday as Newtongrange Star simply tore them apart.

The game burst into life almost straight from the off with four goals in as many minutes.

Firstly, a ball into the box was headed goalwards by Forster and Fletcher in the Tweedmouth goal palmed the ball towards his own net and, despite his best efforts to clear it off the line, Smith only managed to help it over.

The lead did not last long for the hosts as almost from kick off Tweedmouth were level. Robinson to prodded home the equaliser.

Tweedmouth’s joy was short lived as within three minutes they found themselves 3-1 down. First a ball into the box was swept home by Jamieson before a ball over the top was smashed first time on the volley past a bemused Fletcher.

Hunter, Star’s top scorer, was not to be denied as after 22 minutes he curled a beauty past Fletcher after a neat lay off by Forster.

Star were given the opportunity to increase their lead after 30 minutes when they were awarded a spot kick – but O’Hara stepped up and put the ball out the ground.

Jamieson glanced home from 10 yards for 5-1 and he completed his hat-trick a minute later for six.

There was no let up from the Star and number seven came just two minutes into the second half as Forster slotted home.

Star were awarded a second penalty after 49 minutes. This time Hunter stepped up and made no mistake to complete his hat-trick.

Forster was the third player to complete a hat-trick moment later.

Hunter scored his fourth of the game when he thumped the ball past Fletcher from 20 yards after 54 minutes and he made it 11 after 62 minutes.

Hunter’s double hat-trick was complete on 66 minutes when he dinked in.

Hunter turned provider for Jamieson and 13 and the same man completed the rout on the whistle as Jamieson knocked home his fifth and Star’s fourteenth.