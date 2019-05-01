Newtongrange Star 0 Coldstream 0: Streamers end season with draw

Coldstream finished their season with a hard-earned goalless draw at Newtongrange Star on Saturday

Star, who are promoted and will play in the East of Scotland Premiership next season, were first to threaten as Kyle Lander found space in the box but dragged his shot wide of Elliot Turnbull’s goal.

Manager Jonny Fairbairn

Coldstream settled after the early scare and began to look dangerous from the flanks. Shane Bonnington and Sam Dawson both fired good crosses across Star’s box but Streamers’ strikers Michael Allan and Buster Briggs couldn’t quite get enough contact to find the target.

The visitors’ midfield of Ben Herdman, Craig Heugh and Kieran Lee were all working hard to prevent Newtongrange from finding space to create any danger and half-time was reached with the score line blank.

Another Dawson cross five minutes after the restart almost led to the opener but Allan was inches away as he stretched to reach it and the danger was cleared.

The home team then had a spell on top with Lander, Ryan Porteous and Alistair Forster all going close before Coldstream hit back with Gary Windram and Briggs both having goal bound efforts saved by Star ‘keeper Kieron Renton.

The best chance of the match fell to home striker Jack Wilson with three minutes left as he beat the offside trap to find himself through on goal but he lifted his shot over the cross bar.

Coldstream then had the final half-chance from substitute Tommy Malcolm’s cross which fellow substitute Bailey Paterson couldn’t quite reach at the back post to win the match.

Coldstream’s back line of Max Fox, Ross Straughan and Ejay Gay performed with strength and composure throughout the match and fully deserved the clean sheet and a point.

Coldstream end the season seventh, 13 points shy of promotion.