Long-established firm supports junior squad

Players from Berwick Juniors FC have received a brand new kit as part of a sponsorship deal from fifth-generation maltster, Berwick-based Simpsons Malt, and its agricultural trading arm, MSP.

Simpsons Malt vice-chairman, Richard Simpson, delivered the kits with director David McCreath to 130 excited young footballers at Shielfield Park.

The Maltster has agreed to sponsor all 13 teams which make up Berwick Juniors for the next two years.

Berwick Juniors secretary Sean Jackson said: “It’s absolutely fantastic for the club to have this level of support. I think it’s good for the town that a business the size of Simpsons Malt has such a willingness to support its local junior football club.”

Richard Simpson said: “Berwick Juniors FC is a great asset to the community and we were more than happy to throw our support behind these talented youngsters. Many of our staff had their first taste of playing football through Berwick Juniors, so who knows? Maybe there are some future Simpsons Malt employees at the club today. We wish all the players the best of luck this season.”