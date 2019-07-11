Kevin Haynes delighted to be back at Berwick Rangers ... a club he loves

Berwick Rangers assistant gaffer Kevin Haynes has revealed his delight at returning this summer to the club he loves.

Fans favourite Haynes (38), who scored 22 goals in 55 games for Berwick between 2005 and 2008, is back at Shielfield Park as right hand man to his old mate, manager Ian Little.

Haynes, who left as assistant manager at Bo’ness United to come to Berwick, told the Berwickshire News: “I loved my time at the club before.

“It was probably the most happy I ever was when I was playing football. To try and contribute now in a different way means quite a lot.

“Ian was a team-mate of mine at Berwick for a time, somebody that I had a lot of respect for.

“I learned off Ian when I played and I’m learning more from him now.

“Hopefully, we can put the club back on the right path.”

Now they have been relegated to the Lowland League, Berwick face a tough task to get into the promotion mix as they face big-spending rivals like Kelty Hearts.

Haynes said: “The target is to win games. If we can win games, it will take us as high as possible. There are prizes for finishing in the top four, including entry into next season’s Betfred Cup.

“We will reassess our targets every Saturday.

“We’ll be trying to win three points every Saturday.”

Haynes and Little have been busy in the transfer market this summer, with 15 players having left after last term’s relegation from Ladbrokes League Two.

The only survivors at Berwick from that disastrous campaign are goalkeeper Sean Brennan, plus Lewis Barr, Jack Cook, Grant Rose and Daryl Healy.

But reinforcements have arrived via midfielder/forward Jack Wright (22) from Whitehill Welfare and winger Kieran Jack, who has signed a professional contract after doing well with the Berwick reserves.

And more transfer business has seen Berwick snap up three trialists who played in last week’s friendly wins over Coldstream and Billingham.

Coming in are fullback/midfielder Ali Forster from Newtongrange Star, midfielder Ali Smith from Whitehill Welfare and defender or fullback Chris Gray, whose last club was Musselburgh Athletic.

Haynes said: “Jack is a great wee player, very dynamic. He is good on the ball, a lovely footballer, very talented.

“Kieran was offered a deal after impressing Ian Little, while Ali Forster is an experienced utility man who can play right back or higher up the park.

“Chris is an experienced defender with grit and Ali Smith is really good on the ball.”