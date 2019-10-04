Jefferies joins Borders Sporting Hall of Fame

Lauder Golf Club stalwart and former Berwick Rangers FC player and manager, Jim Jefferies, has been inducted into the Scottish Borders Sporting Hall of Fame.

The accolade came during the Celebration of Sport award ceremony in Selkirk last Friday, hosted by the charity Live Borders.

Jim (68), currently sporting director with Edinburgh City, captained Hearts during the 1970s and, as manager, led the club to Scottish Cup success in 1998.

He left Tynecastle in 1981 to spend two years with Berwick Rangers before hanging up his boots and embarking on a managerial career.

He had spells in charge at Hawick Royal Albert and Gala Fairydean before returning to Shielfield Park. Berwick were going through a miserable spell when he picked up the reins – but he revived the struggling team and led them on a club record run of 21 matches unbeaten.

Jim is pictured left (by Phil Wilkinson) at Friday’s ceremony with Jonathan Gall of co-sponsor Border Embroideries.