Inter-house football at Berwickshire High

The first house event of the recently-started new school term at Berwickshire High School had a distinctive sporting flavour.

A news article in the ‘Berwickshire High School Buzz’ publication reported that the house system had undergone a relaunch before the summer holidays, with a highly successful Activities Day.

Students and teachers in each house (Home, Douglas and Scott) competed for house points.

At the end of the school year, the house with the most points will be rewarded with a fun day out, chosen by students in the winning house.

The revamp, said the article, was a fun incentive to help bring students closer together and to enhance the relationships between students and teachers.

The first house event of the term took the form of an inter-house football competition – and proved a huge success with all year groups.

Students from all houses and year groups took to the field at lunch time for an action packed, fun-filled hour of football.

Students either participated in the competition or cheered from the sidelines to support their house.

And, as the reporting team put it: “All part of a day’s work at Berwickshire High School.”