Elgin City 2 Berwick Rangers 0: Dismal Gers season ends with defeat

A dismal season ended on another low note as Berwick Rangers were beaten 2-0 by Elgin City at Borough Briggs on Saturday afternoon.

Johnny Harvey was replaced as manager on Thursday morning, with John Brownlie and Ian Little both returning to take charge of this one – but that did little to influence the result on the day.

Elgin City, who finished the league in eighth – having aimed for the play-offs, also had their deamons to shake off as they seeked to end a treacherous run of just one point from their previous eight fixtures.

They did that without too many problems, however. After a quiet opening 20 minutes, Kane Hester and Ross MacIver went close for the Morayshire side.

Callum Wilson also went close for the hosts, but Ryan Goodfellow in the Berwick nets turned his 25 yard curler round the post.

The best chance of the half for Berwick came when Daryl Healy almost broke through – but was denied by a superb Stephen Bronsky tackle.

Hester had another chance for the Black and Whites on 50 minutes but flashed wide.

With Berwick looking dangerous on the break, Elgin began to end their season on a high.

Long-term Elgin servant Brian Cameron volleyed home at the back post after being fed by Hester. The midfielder’s strike took him into double figures for the season.

And Elgin weren’t quite finished there. Hester, who had caused problems all afternoon, finally got his goal on 88 minutes after a ball into the box from Stirling Albion-bound left-back Jordan Lowdon.

Berwick will be back in the north of Scotland this weekend as they attempt to salvage their SPFL status against Highland League champions Cove. Elgin finish the season behind Cowdenbeath and Queen’s Park on goal difference.