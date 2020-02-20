Community club day unites area’s sporting interests

Berwick Rangers FC’s penultimate home Lowland League game of the season this Saturday, against Edinburgh University, is to be a Community Club Day.

The club’s two supporters’ organisations – Berwick Rangers Supporters Club and Berwick Rangers Supporters Trust – have agreed to cover the cost of expected gate receipts, meaning turnstiles will be open FREE of charge for all spectators, with donation buckets towards the recently-created 1881 Fund present for fans to donate, if they wish.

The Wee Gers’ new board of directors hopes fans can encourage as many of their friends, family members and lapsed Berwick Rangers supporters along to the game.

As well as Berwick Juniors, all local sports teams in the town and surrounding North Northumberland and Berwickshire areas are also being invited to the game.

The club’s website said v arious ideas were being worked on to ensure it was a great experience for the family.

“We’re also thrilled to say that, with a larger than usual crowd expected, Berwick Bandits Speedway – which has been in charge of the catering since the start of this season – plans to make a donation into the 1881 Fund,” said the club.

“For Bandits fans, attending this match will be an opportunity to check out the new widened track – which is expected to be completed by the game – as anticipation builds with just a month to go until the start of their season.

“Our outcome is simple: to attract as many people to the match. This is the first of a number of initiatives we will be testing before the end of the season. We’re looking to have hospitality within the ground and hopefully entertainment.

“We have set ourselves an attendance target of 600 and are confident of achieving this with your support.”

Meanwhile, on the field, boss Ian Little said Berwick Rangers had to use last Saturday’s display against Cumbernauld Colts as a “building block” for the future.