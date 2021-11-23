Coldstream unable to pull off unlikely cup upset against Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose

Coldstream in action against Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend (Photo: Corine Briggs)

Rose went 1-0 up against their visitors from two tiers below them in the Scottish football pyramid within 20 minutes, added another eight minutes later and a third eight minutes after that to end any faint hopes of progress in the South Challenge Cup entertained by overoptimistic Streamers fans, with a fourth and final goal following in the second half.

Manager Robbie Horn’s much-rotated side, featuring five changes from their previous game, took the lead in the 20th minute when forward Nathan Evans, one of the new faces brought in, put away a glancinng header from a Neil Martyniuk corner.

Eight minutes later it was 2-0 after centre-half Bob Wilson, following a Lee Currie corner and blocked Kerr Young header, span in the box to smash a half-volley into the top corner of the visitors’ net.

It was as good as game over when Evans got his second goal on 36 minutes with a tap-in from a Martyniuk pass to put the hosts 3-0 up.

The Borderers refused to throw in the towel, however, and Chrissy Briggs got their first effort on target soon after the break from the edge of the box but it was turned behind by home goalkeeper Mark Weir for a corner.

No such misfortune befell Rose forward George Hunter on the hour mark, however, as, following some fancy footwork to get past Coldstream’s defence, he unleashed a rocket of a shot past Coldstream goalkeeper William Stewart into the top corner at his near post to make it 4-0.

Even then, though, the Streamers kept going and almost got a consolation effort late on from a Buster Briggs free-kick, but it was blocked by Ross Gray and deflected over the bar.

A brace of athletic saves from Stewart prevented Hunter adding to his goal tally and a goal-line clearance by Cameron Beasley to deny Evans kept the scoreline at 4-0 come the final whistle.