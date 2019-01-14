Coldstream 6 Hawick Royal Albert 0: Streamers thrash Albert in one-sided affair

Six first half goals including a Shane Bonnington hat-trick gave Coldstream a stunning 6-0 victory over Border rivals Hawick Royal Albert on Saturday.

In a one-sided game the Albert were completely out thought, out fought and out gunned by a superior Coldstream side.

The Albert simply never came out of the traps through a woeful display that lacked effort, organisation and purpose.

Matters improved slightly in the second period but the Albert Park side still failed to make much of an impact in an encounter they will certainly want to forget.

Coldstream on the other hand emerged with flying colours in playing some good football and looking sharp and positive.

The Streamers gave a hint of what was to come by sailing ahead in the seventh minute when Shane Bonnington scored direct from a corner kick.

Two minutes later and that advantage was doubled. Craig Heugh found Phil Bright with a long crossfield ball and the home attacker showed a good pace by surging in to place a shot past Albert keeper Craig Saunders for 2-0.

With Hawick looking completely bemused, Coldstream kept their foot on the gas and in the 21st minute Bonnington cashed in on some poor defensive play to notch a third.

Two minutes later the hosts struck again by courtesy of a David Watson own goal, with Saunders beaten by a misplaced back pass.

Man of the match Bonnington then put Coldstream even further in command by completing his hat trick with just 34 minutes gone.

With six minutes of the first half remaining, defender Ross Straughan got amongst the goals in rising well to bullet a Bonnington corner kick into the net with his head.

The game had now well and truly been put to bed and the second half failed to conjure the flurry of goals that the first had so readily produced.

Coldstream were always in command but squandered a few chances as well as they were thwarted by several fine Saunders saves.

The pick of the bunch being a superb penalty stop from Stuart Briggs.

Another penalty arrived at the other end in the closing stages. There was to be no joy for the Albert however as Declan Knox’s poorly hit spot kick was kept out by Elliot Turnbull.