Coldstream 3 Easthouses Lily 0: Comfortable win for Streamers

Coldstream collected their fifth consecutive league victory on Saturday, as they comfortably dispatched visitors Easthouses by three goals to nil.

The Streamers dominated from the start and duly took the lead in the 15th minute, with a Phil Bright corner finding Kieran Lee, who fired home from close range.

Another Bright cross caused panic in the Easthouses defence after half an hour and Craig Beattie could only slide the ball into his own net to make it 2-0.

Coldstream lost defender Max Fox just before the break to a foot injury. Ejay Gay took his place in the back line.

The Streamers wrapped up the points midway through the second half when substitute Bailey Paterson finished well from man of the match Kieran Lee’s cross.