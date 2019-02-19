Bo'ness United 15 Eyemouth United 1: Fishermen the victims as Bo'ness set record victory

Eyemouth United were written into Bo’ness United’s history books on Saturday as the BUs set a record 15-1 victory.

Bo’ness are aiming for a top five place, with the top five from each conference and the best sixth placed side going into the top tier next year when these conferences break apart. Hopefully, then, next season, Eyemouth will be able to compete more competitively.

It was 5-1 at the break, with Bo'ness stepping up another gear in the second half

It took the home side 15 minutes to break the deadlock on Saturday, writes Kevin McAlpine. Ross Campbell headed home his tenth goal of the season.

The lead was doubled three minutes later with a well worked goal from captain Chris Donnelly and Ryan Stevenson got himself on the scoresheet just past the half hour, converting a Marty Wright pass, despite the best efforts of Eyemouth defender Clark who got a touch on it.

Eyemouth enjoyed a rare foray up the park shortly afterwards and grabbed a goal for their efforts. Firstly Bo’ness keeper Andy Murphy saved very well to deny McKenzie after a long Clarke throw found the striker unmarked and from the resultant corner Murphy was beaten by a smart Ross Aitchison header.

United were not fazed by the goal and within a minute restored their three-goal cushion through Wright.

Donnelly grabbed United’s fifth, knocking past the advancing Robertson.

Into the second half and it wasn’t long before Donnelly completed his hat-trick, with Stevenson then grabbed his second of the afternoon from close range for 7-1.

Around the hour mark, Campbell, Prentice and Stevenson netted in four minutes for 10-1. On 70 minutes, United grabbed another quick burst of goals with three in three minutes.

Stevenson grabbed his fourth before Brian Morgan steamed in to head home number 12 and Jacobs made it 13-1.

Jacobs grabbed his second of the game and the scoring was completed with five minutes remaining after a fine Prentice finish into the top corner.