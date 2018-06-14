WEE GERS WILL BE SERVING UP NORTHERN SOUL

Berwick Rangers have

announced that Berwick-based Northern Soul Kitchen will be the main shirt sponsor for the 2018/19 season.

Northern Soul Kitchen will have logo on home tops

David Letham, founder of St Andrews Berwick Rangers Supporters and winner of the front of shirt sponsor prize at our sponsor draw, has opted to donate the shirt sponsorship to the local community project.

He said: “Rather than putting my supporters’ club on the front of the home shirt, I’ve asked Northern Soul Kitchen of Berwick if they would like the sponsorship and they were delighted to accept.

“It’s a good community initiative that is just starting up and I’m happy to help them by donating this sponsorship and hopefully forging a new link between Berwick Rangers and the local community in the process.”

Northern Soul Kitchen are a community project on West Street, Berwick, turning unsold food into affordable and delicious meals for people.

The food is offered on a Pay-As-You-Feel (PAYF) basis, meaning people can pay what they think the food is worth, donate whatever amount they can afford or even volunteer their time and skills to pay for a meal – all have their value.

Everyone knows that there is a nationwide problem with perfectly edible food being thrown away.

Northern Soul Kitchen rescue this food before that happens and use it to make healthy meals for everyone.

The kitchen will work to help a number of local issues, including food waste, food poverty, social exclusion and a misunderstanding about nutrition.

As well as serving meals, Northern Soul Kitchen will be offering workshops and events for people to learn more about eating healthily on a budget.

Harriet Grecian, co-founder of Northern Soul Kitchen, is delighted to have been offered the primary shirt sponsorship prize.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to David Letham and Berwick Rangers for this sponsorship opportunity.

“As a community project, it means a great deal to have partnerships with local organisations, especially one as significant as the local team. We’re looking forward to a great season for Berwick Rangers and can’t wait to come and see a game at Shielfield!”

The famous black and gold home shirt will feature the logo of Northern Soul Kitchen, while the home shorts will be sponsored by JH Greenwood, a firm of Chartered Accountants and Chartered Tax Advisors from the town.

Away from home, the new away shirt will be sponsored by Forklift Borders Instruction, also based in Berwick upon Tweed, whie the away shorts will feature the logo of Gateshead’s Templeman Retailing and Vending.

As well as congratulating the four winners from the draw this evening, the club would also like to take the time to thank every entry for their hugely valued support.

The entries have helped make the draw a success for a second year. Those looking to extend their valued support even further can visit the commercial section of the club website or contact commercial director Graham Bell to discuss a range of advertising and sponsorship opportunities for the 2018/19 season.

Sponsorship winners:

Home Shirt (front): David Letham, Northern Soul KItchen.

Away Shirt (front): Forklift Borders Instruction

Home Shorts: J H Greenwood

Away Shorts: Templeman Retailing and Vending