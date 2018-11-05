Stirling Albion 3 Berwick Rangers 0: First league win evades Johnny Harvey

New Berwick manager Johnny Harvey was left searching for his first league win after his side went down to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Stirling scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, also hitting the woodwork and missing two penalty kicks within the space of a few seconds.

The defeat leaves Rangers languishing second from bottom of the Scottish League Two table, just two points above basement side Albion Rovers.

Harvey was left to reflect afterwards that, despite plenty of commitment from his players, they lacked a cutting edge up front.

“Again I thought the players showed plenty of commitment,” he said, “but for the second week running they just didn’t get the breaks in front of goal and that made all the difference.

“In many ways this was an important game for us - we were level on points with Stirling before the start, but now we are three points behind.

“We are not in the best of positions in the table, but we have to remain positive and hope that we can start to turn things around next week when we make the long trip to Elgin.”

Goals from Neil McLaughlin and Dylan Mackin, recently signed after being released by Falkirk, gave Stirling a 2-0 half-time lead and Daniel Jardine added a third in the second half.

The home side started the brighter and Mackin had a shot saved by Sean Brennan after three minutes before hitting the bar after five.

Jardine also had a shot saved and McLaughlin pulled a shot wide before he opened the scoring on 16 minutes with a shot from the centre of the box.

Mackin doubled the advantage after 26 minutes with another shot from a similar position before McLaughlin had another shot saved in the build-up to half-time.

After the break Jason Marr and a trialist both went close for Albion whilst Greg Hurst, had a shot saved by home keeper Binnie.

But Stirling were the dominant force and they made it 3-0 after 56 minutes when Jardine headed in from a corner by a trialist.

Hurst had another shot saved by Binnie, whilst Sean Brennan saved from both Dominic Docherty and Jardine.

Stirling were then awarded a penalty after 66 minutes when Ross Brown fouled McLaughlin. Brennan saved the spot kick, but then fouled McLaughlin as the pair went for the rebound and a second spot kick was awarded.

This time a trialist stepped up to take the kick but his effort rebounded off the crossbar, keeping the score at 3-0.

In the closing stages, Declan O’Kane twice went close for Rangers, but in truth Stirling were well worth their three points.

