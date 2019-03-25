Stirling Albion 1 Berwick Rangers 0: Harvey's side back within two points of bottom

A late penalty denied Berwick Rangers a point at Stirling Albion on Saturday as Johnny Harvey’s side went down to a 1-0 defeat.

With basement rivals Albion Rovers winning 2-0 away to Elgin City, it means the Borderers have seen their advantage at the bottom of the table cut to just two points again.

Dylan Mackin scored the only goal of the game, converting from the spot in the 80th minute after Roman Hughes was fouled in the box by Jack Ogilvie.

Manager Johnny Harvey said he was naturally disappointed at the result, but not necessarily the performance.

“The players gave their all,” he said, “they were fully committed and I can’t fault them for their effort.

“There wasn’t a lot in the game, but the outcome hinged on one single refereeing decision, and I have been saying all season we have been on the wrong end of some controversial and important decisions.

“This was another example, as I don’t think too many people saw it as a foul.”

In a goalless first half there were chances missed at both ends with Jordan Allan (twice)Darren Smith and Hughes going close for the home side, Calum Adamson and Ahmed Aloulou doing likewise for the visitors.

In the second half, Cameron Blues had a shot saved from outside the box by the home keeper, whilst Stirling had a header from Macklin saved by Sean Brennan and Smith shot wide.

Robert Wilson went close with a header from a Berwick corner after 77 minutes, but just three minutes later, after Jordan McGregor fired wide, Stirling were awarded their penalty which Mackin slotted into the bottom corner.

Smith went close to doubling the lead after 86 minutes but Brennan saved, whilst in injury time Jordan McGregor fired over and Neil McLaughlin also had a shot saved by Brennan as Albion tried to finish with a flourish.

Prior to this weekend’s game with title-chasing Edinburgh City, Harvey and incoming chairman John Bell will meet fans at an open forum in the Black & Gold, starting at 11.30am.

Bell will discuss future plans for the club and Harvey says he is happy to take football related questions from those attending.