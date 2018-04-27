ROBBY IS No.1 AT AWARDS NIGHT

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie was the big winner at Berwick Rangers’ Player of the Year Awards last weekend, as he picked up five accolades at the Shielfield gala occasion.

McCrorie, who has spent the season at Shielfield on loan from parent club Rangers, collected the Steven Mitchell Memorial Cup, the Players’ Player of the Year, the Supporters’ Trust Player of the Year, Social Media Player of the Year and the Tweeddale Press Cup.

The young stopper has also recorded an impressive eight clean sheets in 40 appearances.

Gary Phillips also earned recognition, winning three awards – the Directors’ Player of the Year, Supporters’ Club Player of the Year and the Borders Supporters’ Player of the Year. The defender has featured 35 times this season, scoring one goal.

Steven Thomson collected

the St Andrews Berwick Rangers Supporters’ Outstanding Performance award for his goal away to Cowdenbeath back in January, while under-20 players Jack Cook and Paul Simpson picked up the Raymond Hogg Memorial Shield and Under-20 Players’ Player of the Year respectively.

Alan Skelly, the club cameraman who records, edits and manages BRFCTV, was presented with the Josser Johnson Trophy at half-time for his voluntary efforts throughout the season.

The Top Goalscorer award is being held back until the end of the season with both Aaron Murrell and Jack Hamilton still in with a chance of winning.

This season, with the support of Timpson Ltd, Hide Hill, Berwick, the Supporters Trust sponsored two end-of-season trophies.

They were delighted to award goalkeeper McCrorie their Trust Player of the Year award for 2017-18. As always, all Trust members were entitled to vote for their choice but this year, for the first time, other regular supporters were invited to take part as well.

As a result, numbers participating in the poll increased considerably with McCrorie the clear winner collecting more than half the votes cast.

He received his prize from Trust secretary Isla Barber in the Black and Gold Club.

The Trust also donated the trophy for the Under 20s Players’ Player of the Year which was won by Paul Simpson. He was unable to be there for the presentation so Keiran Stewart accepted the award from Isla on his behalf.