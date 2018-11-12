Paul Willis pleased with brace as Berwick Rangers defeat Elgin

As far as Saturday afternoons go, it wasn't a bad one for Berwick Rangers midfielder Paul Willis at the weekend.

The 27-year-old grabbed the opener and scored a delightful free-kick as Rangers won 4-2 at Borough Briggs against Elgin City.

"The boys were laughing, I've been practising them in training but it's paid off today," he said after the victory.

"It's been a hard season for us but we have shown that we can compete. We've got to kick-on now, go on a wee run and get ourselves up the table."

Next up for Willis and Berwick is a home match against Albion Rovers - one of the midfielder's former clubs.

He insists it is a case of looking up the way as they aim to put an eight point gap between themselves and the foot of the League Two table.

"I think we have got to look forward now. Elgin have been on a good run and we have come up and got a great result, so we have to look up and not down.

"We'll enjoy this, then we're going to get ourselves back in on Tuesday, make sure we do the right things and get points on the table."