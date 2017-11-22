HORN HOLDS HANDS UP AFTER CUP PAIN

Continued on Page 52

“We came here as underdogs,” he said, “and whilst we were hoping to maybe cause an upset, we have to hold our hands up and admit we were beaten by a better side.”

Rangers, who play in SPFL League Two, found themselves 2-0 down at half-time against their first division hosts, a 45 minutes in which the visitors failed to register a single effort on goal.

Colin Hamilton fired the Smokies in front after 16 minutes, after Berwick goalkeeper Robby McCrorie had twice been called upon to make saves to keep his side in the match.

Leighton McIntosh, only two minutes after being introduced as a substitute, made it 2-0 after 36 minutes and he added a third in 70 minutes to wrap up the win.

“I know it’s a cliche,” said Horn, “but now we can concentrate on the league.

“We need to be more proactive in front of goal, I think everyone realises that, because we are just not creating as many chances as we would like.”