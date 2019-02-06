Dougie Brydon back at Berwick Rangers with a bang

Defender Dougie Brydon was announced as a Berwick Rangers player on Tuesday, 2,400 days after his last appearance for the club.

Brydon returns for a second spell at Shielfield, having been a crucial member of the squad which finished in the play-offs in 2013.

Brydon against Queen's Park

The defender is back with a bang, too, having scored an equaliser against Livingston in SPFL Reserve League Two action on Tuesday night.

Livi were 1-0 up but, after Grant Rose missed a penalty, Brydon equalised with just over five minutes left to announce his return.

Manager Johnny Harvey, who was searching for defenders in January only to see targets opt for League One clubs, was delighted to secure Brydon’s services.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to welcome Dougie back to our club.

The defender played with Duns in the amateurs whilst away - pictured here against Eyemouth United in 2015.

“He was an excellent player for Berwick Rangers in his first spell and attracted attention from various full-time clubs.

“Work commitments and a young family have proved a barrier to senior football but we are delighted he’s now in a position to rejoin the club.

“I’m sure the fans will look forward to cheering on a Berwickshire lad.”

Brydon will train with the squad on Thursday and will be available for selection for this weekend's match at home to Stirling Albion.