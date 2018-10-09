Coaches to take over at Berwick Rangers

Goalkeeping Coach Jim McQueen and first team coach Myles Allan will take temporary charge of Berwick Rangers, following the departure of manager Robbie Horn.

A club statement announced that the pair would be moving up and preparing the squad for their Scottish Cup tie with Gretna 2008, on October 20.

The Wee Gers have a weekend free this weekend, due to the Irn-Bru Cup, giving them plenty of time to sort a replacement for Robbie Horn. The next league fixture is on October 27.

Alongside Horn, assistant manager David Burrell has departed the club, posting on social media: “Would like to thank everyone at Berwick Rangers for their support over the last year. Hope everyone pulls together to support the players and staff and help the club move forward. All the best.”

Berwick Rangers added: “Everyone would like to thank Davie for his efforts over the last 13 months and wish him well for the future.”