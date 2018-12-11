Berwick Rangers to host grandparents day against Queen's Park

Berwick Rangers are hosting a grandparents day this Saturday, as they aim to get youngsters to come along with their elders and support their local side.

The initiative encourages youngsters, under the age of 16, to accompany their grandparents (or parents) along to Shielfield for the visit of Queen’s Park this weekend, with the youngster then receving a free ‘season voucher’.

That voucher will enable the child to attend the rest of Berwick’s League Two matches, of which there are eleven, and any reserve league matches, completely free of charge.

Berwick’s results have improved on the park of late, despite a 5-0 defeat to Peterhead at the weekend, and the club will hope to see their attendance rise on Saturday with this offer. The crowd for Peterhead’s visit was 428.

Vice Chairman John Bell talked on the importance of young supporters: “At a time when TV dominates football, we feel projects like this which help to introduce young fans to Shielfield are very important. We are working hard to remind locals that we appreciate their support.”