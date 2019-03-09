Berwick Rangers move closer to relegation zone as Albion Rovers awarded victory

Berwick Rangers have moved closer to the League Two relegation zone, as Albion Rovers have been awarded a victory over Clyde.

Clyde won the game, played on February 16, 1-0 with a late strike - but Declan Fitzpatrick, who played the full 90 minutes of the victory, has been deemed ineligible and Clyde have forfeited the game.

The title-pushers have also forfeited a match with Queen's Park, who sit directly above Berwick in the table. In total, Clyde have lost four points - with 3-0 wins going to both opponents.

Berwick are now just four points above Albion in the race to stay in the SPFL, with Cowdenbeath visitors to Shielfield today and Queen's Park on Tuesday.

Clyde, meanwhile, are now 11 points adrift at the top of the table with a game in hand.