Berwick Rangers boss Johnny Harvey 'proud' of players after recent form

Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey was left with “mixed emotions” after his side’s 3-3 draw with Clyde at Broadwood on Saturday.

Having been 3-0 up at half-time, Harvey was disappointed not to go on and grab all three points, but is delighted with the run of form his side are on.

A 4-2 win at Borough Briggs against Elgin City was followed up with a crucial 2-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Albion Rovers before Saturday’s point at Clyde.

Trialist Lewis Barr, who also scored at Elgin, bagged a double to give Berwick a two goal advantage before Paul Willis scored a free-kick – also adding to the stunning set piece he converted at Borough Briggs– to make it three at the break.

But Clyde came storming back, with Harvey admitting this hosts were worthy of their point.

“Clyde put us under a tremendous amount of pressure in the second half and, to be fair, they deserve their point.

“I’m obviously disapponted because of the situation we got ourselves in, but I’m also really, really proud of the players.

“Four or five weeks ago, after Stirling, to say we would go and get seven points from our next three games – that’s a credit to where we are just now.

“There’s a good spirit and togetherness and I think the third goal shows that, with everybody celebrating together. Whether you are playing, on the bench or in the squad – we are all together and that’s pleasing from my point of view.”

Harvey, although insisting he was aiming for the three points, added that the point collected will prove to be a good one, given the fact that Clyde are comfortably inside the play-offs.

“I’m greedy. I turn up to every game and I want my team to get three points.

“But in the whole context of the league, Clyde are going to be up there at the top end of the league at the end of the season, so it’s a decent point.

The two trialists, who were also in action against Elgin, have done themselves no harm, added Harvey.

“I thought the two of them did themselves a few favours, they certainly didn’t do themselves any harm.”

Lewis Barr and Craig Hume are reportedly the trialists.