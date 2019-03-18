Berwick Rangers 1 Cowdenbeath 1: Adamson strikes in draw

“We have no control over outside influences and have to concentrate on our own situation.” That was the message from Berwick manager Johnny Harvey after he saw his side’s advantage over Albion Rovers dramatically reduced on Saturday.

Rangers, now without a win in 14 games, started the day seven points clear of their relegation play-off rivals.

But Rovers, boosted by the unexpected award of three points from the Scottish Football League, after Clyde fielded an unregistered player against them, won only their second game of the season when they won 1-0 away to Stirling Albion.

This meant Berwick’s point for their 1-1 draw against Cowdenbeath saw the deficit cut to only two points.

“Some people might say it puts pressure on us,” said Harvey. “But, in truth, we have no influence on what happens outside our own domain and we have to concentrate on our own situation.”

Calum Adamson netted his third goal in four games when he gave Rangers a 24th-minute lead.

But, just seven minutes later, the visitors drew level when Robert Buchanan forced the ball home from close range following a cross on the right from David Cox.

Then, late in the game, substitute Declan O’Kane was sent off for a high foot.

His dismissal in the 90th minute had no effect on the game, but afterwards, manager Harvey said the sending off seemed a little harsh.

“The player came in behind Declan, who didn’t know he was there,” he said. “His foot was high, it was a foul, maybe even a booking. But I didn’t think it was a sending off.

“We have two big games coming up at home this week (against Queen’s Park on Tuesday and Peterhead on Saturday) and losing Dougie and Declan is a blow.

“All we want to do now is finish above Albion Rovers, so the job between now and the end of the season is to pick up as many points as we can to make sure that happens.”