Berwick Rangers 1 Annan Athletic 2: Winless run extended by on-form Annan

Berwick Rangers are now 11 matches without success after a narrow 2-1 loss to fourth placed Annan Athletic at Shielfield on Tuesday.

The defeat meant Rangers have now only collected two points out of a possible 33 and remain in a relegation dogfight with Albion Rovers, who they face in a season defining match this weekend.

Tommy Muir gave Annan the lead midway through the first half and Kyle Bradley doubled their advantage midway through the second before Callum Adamson pulled a goal back for Berwick.

But there was an injury blow for Rangers when goalkeeper Kyle Allison had to leave the field midway through the second half with a dislocated knee.

The injury still has to be fully assessed, but manager Johnny Harvey said afterwards there was a possibility he might not be able to play again this season.

Annan took the lead on 26 minutes when Muir headed in a cross from David Wilson.

Two minutes later Annan had the ball in the net again from a corner, but referee Scott Millar blew for a foul.

Cameron Blues had Berwick’s best chance of the first half when the ball dropped to him on the edge of the box, but he sliced his shot well wide.

Goalmouth action in the second half was at a premium, although Allison had to save well from a snap shot by Muir.

The visitors doubled their advantage after 73 minutes when Bradley side-footed into the corner after being set up by Aidan Smith.

On 78 minutes Berwick, on the break, gave themselves a lifeline when Adamson took advantage of a defensive mix-up by Annan and rolled the ball into an empty net. Substitute Ahmed Aloulou then forced Alex Mitchell into a fingertip save from a free kick.

In injury time, the striker also raced clear but again Mitchell was his equal to deny an equaliser.

After the game Johnny Harvey said: “Annan are on a good run and we knew it would be tough.

We move on to play Albion on Saturday. People will build it up as a basement clash, but we will treat it no different to any other game.

“There will be pressure on both sides, but there are three points up for grabs and we will to try and win them.”