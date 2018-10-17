Berwick coach Allan set for Gretna after taking training

New Berwick Rangers manager Johnny Harvey may have been announced on Tuesday afternoon, but the hard work for Saturday’s Scottish Cup match with Gretna 2008 started long before that.

Myles Allan and Jim McQueen, interim managers, took the team from the departure of Robbie Horn last weekend, until the arrival of Harvey this week.

Allan, a first team coach, spoke to the Berwickshire News on the unusual build-up to the match.

“Training has been good, the players have worked hard and generally showed a good attitude.

“I was meant to go down to Gretna to watch their game on Saturday, but that was called off so I ended up going to watch East Stirlingshire instead.”

“I watched them already, down at Gala a couple of weeks ago and they had a deserved win. They were miles ahead of Gala on the night.”

Myles, who was part of the coaching staff when Berwick were defeated by Hawick Royal Albert in the Cup two years ago, wants to ensure Gretna are not taken lightly.

“It’s not going to be an easy game. They’ll believe they can get a result.

“Having experienced Hawick, it was probably the worst day of my footballing life. I don’t want a repeat of that.”