Annan Athletic 4 Berwick Rangers 0: Heavy defeat shows long way to go

Berwick manager Johnny Harvey had little to smile about after his side went down to a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Annan on Saturday.

Berwick manager Johnny Harvey had little to smile about after his side went down to a disappointing 4-0 defeat away to Annan on Saturday.

After conceding nine goals in the last two matches, and with the prospect of a home game against league leaders Edinburgh City looming next weekend, Harvey says there is still a lot of hard work to do in the months ahead.

“After going down 5-0 at home to Peterhead last time out, I was hoping for a reaction from the players,” said Harvey.

“But we got off to a disastrous start, conceding just two minutes in, and the game plan went right out the window.

“We got to half-time still in it at 1-0, but again, straight from kick-off at the start of the second half, we conceded again and it was an uphill struggle after that.

“These last two results show that there is still a lot of hard work to be done over the coming months.”

Annan were the better side throughout and a goal at the start of each half put them in the driving seat, with two more consigning Johnny Harvey’s side to a disappointing loss which leaves the Tweedsiders second from bottom of Scottish League 2.

It took Annan just two minutes to open the scoring, Steven Swinglehurst finding the net with a shot after meeting a cross from Chris Johnston.

On seven minutes, Aidan Smith hit the bar for the home side, and as they continued to attack, they went close on a number of occasions, but still only led 1-0 at the break.

However, straight from kick-off at the start of the second half Annan doubled their advantage when Moxon found the net with a shot from outside the box.

Rangers’ keeper Sean Brennan then had to make two saves in two minutes to deny David Wilson and Smith, but on 55 minutes he was beaten for a third time when Smith headed in from a Johnston cross.

Brennan saved again from Johnston, but there was more misery for Berwick on 69 minutes when Swinglehurst bagged his second of the afternoon, and Annan’s fourth, with a header from a corner.