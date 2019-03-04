Albion Rovers 1 Berwick Rangers 1: Late leveller helps safety push

Berwick Rangers took a huge step towards League Two safety by maintaining their seven-point gap over basement side Albion Rovers.

The Coatbridge outfit haven’t won a game under Kevin Harper’s tenure and hadn’t scored in their previous five matches.

But it was one-way traffic in the first half and the Borderers will have been thankful to have only been 1-0 down at half-time.

On-loan Motherwell hitman George Newell stayed calm when one-on-one with Berwick keeper Sean Brennan to put Rovers ahead on 15 minutes.

Rovers should’ve doubled their lead when Bryan Wharton’s bullet header brought out a stunning save from Brennan.

Brennan, in with Kyle Allison likely to be out for the rest of the season, again denied the Lanarkshire side as Newell’s tidy turn and finish was turned around the post for a corner.

But Berwick grew in confidence as the second half progressed and Albion were hanging on.

Their first real chance came when Andrew Forbes took on an ambitious volley at the edge of the box which sailed comfortably wide.

Lewis Barr should’ve pulled Berwick level when he headed Calum Anderson’s cross narrowly wide.

But the visitors grabbed a dramatic equaliser four minutes from time when Calum Adamson bundled Ross Brown’s corner over the line after a goalmouth stramash.

Johnny Harvey gathered his players together in a huddle at the end of the match before saluting the sizeable travelling support.

Berwick broke their seven-game losing streak and will have been happy to escape from Coatbridge with a solid point.

Boss Johnny Harvey added: “Because of the way the game went, I’m delighted to maintain our gap over Albion Rovers.

“I’d never be complacent enough to say we were safe. We need to fight until it’s mathematically impossible for us to go down.”