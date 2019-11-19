Berwick Rangers to the four with fine victory

Berwick Rangers hit four goals without reply with a win over Vale of Lethen in the Lowland League.

Two penalties from Ricky Miller and goals from Yaw Osei and Cieran Chambers gave the Black and Gold the three points against the league’s bottom side.

Miller’s first penalty came after Joao Balde was brought down in the box and he made no mistake to make it 1-0.

Berwick doubled their lead in the second half via a great header from Osei at the near post.

The third came from a set piece corner kick which left Chalmers with a simple tap in.

Lethen’s Ali Smith was sent off before Miller’s second penalty rounded off the scoring.

Berwick: Walters, Brian, Waugh, Donald, Miller, Smith, Purves, Forster, Healy, Chalmers, Balde. Subs: Subs: Lumsden, Wright, Barr, Rose, Osei, Smith. Brennan.