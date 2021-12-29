Berwick Rangers' January 1 fixture called off

David Ferguson (partially hidden) levels from close range for Berwick Rangers to make the score 2-2 against Gala Fairyden Rovers on Boxing Day (picture by Alan Bell)

The Wee Gers overcame a poor start in their Boxing Day clash with Gala Fairydean Rovers to give themselves a large helping of confidence for the New Year’s Day visit to Shielfield of leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

Berwick conceded twice in the opening quarter of an hour but took only 12 minutes or so to turn a 2-1 half-time deficit into a 4-2 victory, for a third win on the spin.

They believe they have a chance against Rose – managed by ex-Shielfield gaffer Robbie Horn – who also won the day after Christmas – 2-1 at home to Caledonian Braves.

Sign up to our daily Berwickshire News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers’ assistant manager Dean Shanks knows it will be tough against the team he believes will win this season’s Lowland League.

"Bonnyrigg are having a cracking season, absolutely, but we are showing a real desire to put teams to the sword when we are on top,” he said. “We’re looking forward to it. We are on a good run but but we also understand we'll have to be show better levels of performance than in the first half against Gala. We could be in with a right good chance but we can’t start the game as slowly as we did on Boxing Day.”

Shanks said Berwick were finding a way of playing as well as scoring goals, which were contributing to their good run and matched the aspirations they had as a club.

“It's a game both teams will look forward to – two good teams,” said Shanks. I think, if anything, that is the challenge for the boys – can you go and take points from Bonnyrigg, who are sitting top of the league?

"I think they will win the league but we are building something at Berwick and I think the supporters can see that,” he added. “Everybody is in it together, so we want to be up challenging there in the next couple of years and really pushing to get back into the league.”