Berwick Rangers boss Ian Little hails team's "gradual improvement"

Berwick Rangers manager Ian Little is encouraged by his Lowland League battlers’ gradual improvement in the Betfred Cup.

Berwick competed much better in a 3-0 home defeat by Falkirk on Tuesday night, having earlier suffered other Group G losses, 7-0 at home to Ayr United on July 13 and 6-0 at Stranraer last Saturday.

Ian told the Berwickshire News: “There has been a gradual improvement over the three games. It was encouraging that we competed against Falkirk physically. Ability wise, we are still learning.

“There is the disappointment of still getting beaten but it was a better battle.

“With 20 minutes to go, we really pushed forward and tried to create some chances.

“But we were playing against very good opposition. It is difficult getting beaten but Falkirk have quality experienced players.

“My players must realise that is the level they have to try and get to.”

Falkirk were 1-0 up at half-time through Declan McManus’s header, following a Paul Dixon assist.

Two further goals arrived after the break, thanks to Robbie Leitch’s low shot and Denny Johnstone’s left-footer.

Things are about to get even harder for Berwick as they visit Scottish Premiership aces Livingston this Saturday in their final Betfred sectional fixture.

“It is the toughest game of the section,” Ian added.

“The most important thing is we can’t afford to give the ball away quickly. If we have to keep chasing, it will be tough.

“I know what Livingston are all about because I have been a player there and helped with their under-20s.

“We only have a squad of 16 players. We just need to go and enjoy it."