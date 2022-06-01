Berwick Ranger to play pre-season friendly in memory of late midfielder Paul Hampshire

Former Berwick Rangers midfielder Paul Hampshire pictured in 2001 while at Raith Rovers (Photo: Tony Fimister)

Manager Stuart Malcolm’s side will kick off their warm-up schedule with a fixture at home to Stenhousemuir.

Warriors boss Stephen Swift will bring his team, fifth-placed fininishers in the fourth tier last year, down the A1 and across the border on Saturday, June 25, for a friendly kicking off at 2pm.

The Saturday after, July 2, Rangers will host County Durham side Consett, again at 2pm, as their visitors prepare for their first-ever Northern Premier League campaign, having secured promotion via play-offs in April.

Berwick will head up the coast to take on Dunbar United on Tuesday, July 5, to compete for the Paul Hampshire Memorial Cup as a tribute to the player, at Shielfield Park from 2003 to 2005 and at home-town club Dunbar from 2008 to 2009, following his death in a road traffic accident in March. That game kicks off at 7.30pm.

Former Sunderland striker and golden boot winner Kevin Phillips will be coming to town on Saturday, July 9, as manager of South Shields for a friendly at 2pm.

His South Tyneside outfit just missed out on promotion this year, finishing runners-up in the Northern Premier League before losing out in the play-offs.