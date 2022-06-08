Manderston win against international cricketing opposition

The weekend's cricket players from Manderston and Kelso (picture by R. Thomson)

They relished the prospect of facing Kelso CC’s overseas professional Tendai Chisoro, who has played three tests and plenty of one-dayers in Zimbabwe.

Rich Thomson won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first, reported Eddy Richards – a decision vindicated after two balls as Hayden Martin took a blinding catch at point off Mark Richards.

Chisoro briefly threatened, smashing one ball straight back at his own captain at the other end, with a resulting nasty bruise.

Fortunately, Chuck Scott, in probably the key moment of the match, bowled a perfect delivery to clip the top of off stump.

This seemed to dishearten the Kelso players and equally inspired the Manderston bowlers, who bowled superbly as a unit, with Terry Burgess the pick with five wickets for eight runs, all clean-bowled.

Only Gerry Davidson (17), well caught by Dan Wright at square leg, got into double figures, for a final score of just 54 all out in 17 overs.

The home side was confident of reaching this paltry target but Chisoro is actually a bowler. His first over generated two wickets for no runs and, after that, all the batters could hope for was survival.

Manderston breathed a collective sigh of relief when he completed his four overs with only three wickets to his name, just two runs coming off the bat against him.

After the opening salvos, Manderston were 29 for 4, halfway there but with work to do.

However, the change bowlers were less threatening; Shaun Walsh (seven not out) was watchful, mindful of the need to stay in, with Mike Scott (26 not out) dominating the attack to reach the target with plenty of overs and wickets left.