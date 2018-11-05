Berwick Bandits put up for sale by owners

Berwick Bandits owners Jamie and Scott Courtney have put the club up for sale amid work and family pressure.

The Bandits announced the news in a statement released on their Facebook page this morning.

Jamie and Scott had initially taken over the reins late in the summer of 2016, but the pressure of running their own businesses and raising their own families has proven too much, with the pair stepping aside.

“Given the amount of time we had to spend away from our young families and businesses, Jamie and I felt that we needed to re-evaluate where our priorities lay," Scott Courtney was quoted as saying."

“In truth our families and businesses have both had to play second fiddle to our mission to keep Berwick speedway alive over the past couple of seasons and that could not continue."

The Bandits finished last season fifth in the Championship table and the pair's success in charge has meant a bright future for the club, according to Scott.

“We have no regrets and leave with no axe to grind.

"We would like to thank all of the amazing staff and volunteers who helped keep the wheels turning, our riders for their commitment and performances and of course the brilliant Bandits fans!”

“Because of what we have achieved over the past couple of seasons we are able to offer the new owner a club that is all ready to go once again.

"But we feel that it’s time for someone else to take the reins and move the Berwick Bandits forward."

Despite being on their way out of the door, Scott and Jamie will attend the upcoming BSPA annual general meeting, representing Berwick Bandits. At the meeting, they will inform potential buyers of what the future holds for the club.

"There is a lot of hard work involved for any new owners and myself," Scott added.

"Jamie and the ever loyal Dennis McCleary will be only too happy to spend the winter months helping any new owners settle in and acclimatise to their surroundings."