Our favourite rattan furniture in stock UK from Made, M&S and Wayfair

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Stylish and cost effective, rattan furniture is ideal for whatever outdoor space you have. It’s hard-wearing, weatherproof, and comfy to sit on.

Even though it’s having a ‘moment’ (we’re crediting Oprah - since she interviewed the Sussexes over a flawless rattan garden set, it’s been flying out of the warehouses) it’s classic enough you don’t need to worry it’ll look gauche next season.

We’ve done our bit here at Recommended to help you design the dream backyard, regardless of what little space you have - covering off garden furnishings, outdoor heaters, parasols, and more. Now we’ve turned our gaze to rattan furniture.

Here’s a selection of our favourite rattan furniture pieces in stock.

Jonah Garden 3 seater Sofa, Dark Grey Poly Rattan Jonah Garden 3 seater Sofa, Dark Grey Poly Rattan £695.00 quirky and stylish 5/5 Dimensions: Height (cm) 82 Width (cm), 197 Depth (cm) 86 Weight (kg) 36.5 - and is made from Poly rattan, Polyester, Steel Why we love it: This quirky piece ticks all the boxes on style, simplicity, colour and comfort. Designed by James Harrison, the three seater sofa can also be bought in the smaller sizes of two-seater and a chair. Despite the retro sofa being a seat for three - it is still light enough to move with ease if you’re looking to move it round a large garden to catch the morning and afternoon sunshine. Buy now

Argonne 2 Seater Rattan Conversation Set Argonne 2 Seater Rattan Conversation Set £306.99 verstality 4.5/5 Dimensions; table: 45.5cm H x 40.5cm L x 40.5cm W chair: 84cm H x 59cm W x 62cm D - The modern set is made from PE rattan with a steel frame while the tea table has tempered glass on the top Why we love it: This rattan table and chairs set is versatile and perfect for outdoor dining on large patios and smaller outdoor spaces. Each chair comes with a plump seat cushion and would be ideal for swimming pool seating, balcony or even porch use. Buy now

Marlow Garden Corner Sofa Marlow Garden Corner Sofa £1099.00 gorgeous garden parties in the sun 4.5/5 Dimensions: Seat height: 42 cm, Height: 65 cm, Width: 220 cm, Depth: 80 cm Why we love it: The modern corner sofa comes in a stylish grey - and is a practical addition to an already contemporary outdoor space. The synthetic rattan is waterproof and can withstand bad weather - while the cushions are water repellent as well as comfy and cosy. Buy now

Keter Armona 4 Seat Outdoor Sofa Set - Grey Keter Armona 4 Seat Outdoor Sofa Set - Grey £514.99 reasonably priced 4/5 Dimensions: Sofa Dimensions: H 77 x W 129 x D 65cm, Chair Dimensions: H 77 x W 63 x D 65cm, Table Dimensions: H 43 x W 92 x D 59cm. The contemporary finish is made from weather resistant, UV protected resin. Why we love it: This set, which includes two arm chairs, a two-seater sofa and a storage box that doubles as a table, is generously priced and comes with comfy cushion pads thrown in. The contemporary set is priced just under £400 is perfect for chilling out in and unwinding. Buy now

Argos Home 2 Seater Rattan Effect Balcony Set - Grey Argos Home 2 Seater Rattan Effect Balcony Set - Grey £80.00 a budget set 4/5 Dimensions: Garden chairs, H73, W53, D58cm, garden table, H71, diameter, 60cm. The table is made from metal with a glass table top while the chairs are a hand-woven rattan effect. Why we love it: This budget garden table and chairs set is perfect for a couple not looking to break the bank. It comes in black and grey - and is small enough to fit on a balcony for a morning coffee or alfresco dining or in a smaller, intimate garden. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Jerez 4 Seater Rattan Sofa Set Grey Jerez 4 Seater Rattan Sofa Set Grey £1899.99 a chatty, informal setting 4.5/5 Dimensions: Seat Height: 39cm Cushion Depth: 9cm Maximum Height 69cm Depth: 59cm. This set is made from artificial rattan and comes with a weatherproof frame. Why we love it: This quirky half-moon design rattan furniture piece is perfectly designed for bigger families - or for having friends over. The circular four-seater sofa is designed with chatting and functionality in mind. It also comes with a glass-top table and a smaller, handy petition table for standing drinks on. Buy now