Aldi Special Buys this week: great deals on fitness kit

Aldi special buys are known for offering bargain hunters some great deals.

This week’s special buys are focused all around fitness to give you everything you need to get fit, keep motivated and track your progress.

Xplora Fitness Watch

£39.99

Keep track of your fitness goals and your sleep with this rechargeable fitness watch, which is a fantastic price when you consider all the features it offers.

The device monitors your heart rate and sleep, delivers messages and notifications from your phone, connects to your smartphone for alerts and gives multiple sports monitoring.

The battery life is also fantastic; lasting up to five days when in use and up to ten days when in standby mode. This watch can only be purchased online only.

Crane Weighted Bag 20kg

£24.99

This Crane Weighted Bag 20kg includes five handles, allowing you to change your fitness routine and perform different exercises that train your whole body.

It compliments your weight training and will boost your home workout routine.

Buy here

Crane Grey 2 In 1 Duffle Bag

£7.99

This bag is perfect to carry all your sportswear. It features a spacious main compartment, carry handles, and removable shoulder straps.

There’s also a zipped pocket at the front so there’s somewhere to keep your belongings safe and secure. This bag can only be purchased online only.

Crane Blue Kettlebell 8kg

£8.99

This 8kg kettlebell is an optimal training tool for the home that’s perfect for strength, weight and whole body workouts.

It features a comfortable carry handle so you can be sure that your hands will be protected as you workout. It also has four rubber feet so it can be safely set down at home.

Crane Fitness Mat

£5.99

Enhance your fitness programme with this Crane fitness mat. It’s available to buy in blue, pink, grey and lime green and is made using two layers of polyethylene foam, PE soft foam layers and anti-slip coating so you can be sure of a comfortable workout experience.

It’s also has an anti-slip coating and includes an elastic band to tidy away.

Salter Bathroom Scales

£8.99

Designed by top brand Salter, these scales give you everything you need to track your weight goals easily at home. Simply step on and your weight readings will be displayed instantly in either kilograms, pounds or stones, depending on your choice.