Work to combat Eyemouth flooding starts

Work on protecting Eyemouth properties from flooding starts this month and residents are invited to an information event next week.

There will be partial road closures on Church Street and Harbour Road, Eyemouth, for two weeks, starting on Monday, September 17, as work begins to confirm ground conditions and the placement of utility services ahead of the construction of a new water storage tank by Scottish Water alliance partner amey Black and Veatch (aBV).

Local access will be maintained for residents and RNLI crews but some parking bays in the main town car park will also be out of use as the ground is tested there.

A number of properties in the town have experienced internal flooding at times of heavy rainfall which overwhelms the sewer network. Future work will be designed to improve capacity of the sewer network and protect properties and streets from flooding.

Scott Fraser of Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water is working to reduce the risk of sewer flooding in Eyemouth. The investigative work is an essential part of the process before we start major infrastructure improvement projects. We appreciate these works are disruptive to local residents and would like to thank them for their patience.

“Once the investigation is complete we will be able to finalise the design of these works and will continue to keep the community updated on progress.”

An information event is being held at Eyemouth Community Centre on Monday, September 10, from 4pm-7pm.