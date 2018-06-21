Wife killer found dead in prison cell died of natural causes

Notorious Bathgate wife murderer Harry Jarvis, whose accomplice was Carol Heyster from Coldstream, died in prison from natural causes.

A fatal accident inquiry into Jarvis’ death ruled that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 67-year-old prisoner’s sudden death at HMP Addiewell on April 20, last year.

Jarvis was serving a life sentence for killing his spouse Carol and hiding her decaying body in the cellar of their home in Bathgate, West Lothian, in 2009.

Sheriff Hammond heard evidence that Jarvis had been seen by the prison nurse when he complained about chest pains. He was given an ECG test which returned a normal result and was prescribed Paracetomol for a slight temperature. But minutes after returning to his cell a prison officer found him unresponsive on the floor and all subsequent resuscitation attempts failed.

Jarvis and his lover – Jus-Rol pastry heiress Rita Heyster – were both charged with murder after mum-of-four Carol’s decomposing body was found taped up in a duvet in the basement of her home in Bathgate.

Heyster was living as a squatter in her lover’s garden hut when he murdered his wife and she was jailed for four-and-a-half years for helping to conceal Carol’s body.

Heyster, 57, from Coldstream, inherited a £2.5 million fortune from her adopted father, Jus-Rol founder Tommy Forsyth but she fell on hard times and blew the cash before starting an affair with Jarvis.