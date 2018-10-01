Westruther are the champions

Berwickshire took 11 of the 18 awards in the 2018 Scottish Borders Floral Gateway competition - Westruther named Champion of Champions.

Villages and towns across the Borders were recognised for the work done by volunteers to keep their communities looking good at a ceremony at Scottish Borders Council’s headquarters in Newtown St Boswells.

One of the floral displays that earned Westruther top spot in the 19th Scottish Borders Floral Gateway Awards

Westruther claimed top prize, having won the Wee Village category last year, after taking on maintenance of all the bedding plants and grass cutting in their community.

Grace Donaldson of the Westruther Floral Gateway Group said: “It is wonderful to win this and to get some recognition for all the volunteers.

“We first entered in 2010 and to win the Champion of Champions for a first time is a wonderful feeling. It is a community effort. We have around 10 of us but without the help of farmers and others we couldn’t do what we do.”

Mid Berwickshire councillor John Greenwell said; “It was a great pleasure to attend the floral gateway awards especially as 11 of the 18 awards came to Berwickshire which proves that Berwickshire communities are second to none when it comes to volunteering.

Ayton was first in the small village category.

“Westruther’s small team of volunteers, ably led by Grace Donaldson, has done a magnificent job keeping Westruther looking fabulous.”

Champion of Champions – 1 Westruther, 2= Hawick, Coldstream and Coldingham; Town – 1 Jedburgh, 2 Eyemouth, 3 Kelso; Large Village – 1 Lauder, 2 Chirnside; Small Village – 1 Ayton, 2 Greenlaw, 3 Ancrum; Wee Village – 1 Birgham, 2 Morebattle, 3 Burnmouth; Border Biodiversity winner – Ancrum; Clean and Tidy winners – Lauder and Westruther; Quality of Life winners – Coldstream, Lauder and Jedburgh; Welcome Award winners – Broughton and Hume

Lauder and Eyemouth were also congratulated for picking up Beautiful Scotland Awards earlier this month.

Champion of Champions received a £250 voucher; category winners a £200 voucher; Quality of Life winners received a £100 voucher; and Clean and Tidy winners get a new litter/dog waste bin.