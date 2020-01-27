The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for snow and ice across the Scottish Borders from 9pm this evening (Monday, January 27) until 11am tomorrow morning.

An area of sleet and snow is likely to move eastwards overnight, followed by a few wintry showers.

This could lead to surfaces freezing, leading to icy stretches with a small chance of up to 5cm of snow.

Motorists are being warned of travel disruption during Monday night and Tuesday morning with possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.