Storm Ciara: Further weather warnings in place for Monday and Tuesday across the Borders

  • Yellow weather warning for wind and snow, valid until 12noon Tuesday
  • Covers western half of the Scottish Borders, to around Gordon area
  • Frequent heavy snow showers and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption, especially over higher routes
  • Snow showers, at all levels, are forecast throughout Monday, but move around the warning area
  • Overnight into Tuesday morning snow showers are more widespread and will continue into the evening, beyond the current warning period

Following heavy rain and flooding overnight Saturday into Sunday, a weather warning for snow and wind is in place covering the whole of Monday and Tuesday.

The Yellow Weather Warning is valid until midnight Tuesday, with up to 10cm of snow possible over 300m.

This covers almost entirely the whole of the Scottish Borders.

Whilst accumulations at low levels may only be temporary, strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times, as well as drifting snow.

Read more: Snow and wind warnings in place for Scottish Borders

There may be local accumulations over higher ground of up to 20cm.

This may lead to travel disruption and power cuts, due to the risk of frequent lightning.

Residents are urged to continue to be prepared for the impact of this weather.

Details of the weather warnings can be found on the Met Office website