Flood alert issued for Scottish Borders

A yellow warning for rain begins at 4pm today (Wednesday) until 6am tomorrow for the majoirty of the Scottish Borders.

SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) has also issued a flood alert for the region.

The alert is for river, surface water and coastal flooding.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to affect the area from Wednesday evening though to Thursday morning.

The east of the area is at greatest risk, with localised flooding of land and roads.

Large waves may affect the area from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Localised flooding of low lying land and roads is possible from wave overtopping around times of high tide.

The flood alert is now in force until further notice.

High tide at Eyemouth is at 3.30am and 3.45pm on Thursday.

Advice and information is available here