Eyemouth photographer captures dramatic storm shots

Recording the event as Storm Arwen hit Berwickshire with near-100mph gusts of wind on Friday, November 26, Jake’s dramatic shots show Eyemouth being battered by spray amid high seas and swirling debris.

The 27-year-old said he took every precaution, but felt it was important to record the historical event.

"At 7pm on Friday evening I ventured out to photograph the storm at high tide, feeling such a unique event deserved documentation,” Jake explained.

"What I experienced was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. The entire air was salt water, and it had to be spat out with every breath.

“I was out only 20 minutes and never once in the direct line of the sea, and still ended up with sand in some unimaginable places. It was literally as if I’d jumped off the pier.

"Tiles were falling from roofs every minute. The amount of debris in the streets was incredible.”

The conditions reminded him of old videos of nuclear bomb tests.

"Facing the bantry and sea without any cover simply wasn’t physically possible, cover had to be taken at all times,” he said.

"It was easily the most extreme weather I’ve seen. Plenty of the older generation agree as well.”

Hundreds of homes across Berwickshire were left without power in the aftermath of the storm, with some off grid for a week as SP Energy Networks worked round the clock to repair the lines.

Frank Mitchell, the firm’s CEO, said the devastation from north easterly wind speeds of up to 97mph, “was far greater than we have seen for at least 25 years”.

Homes were damaged and thousands of trees were felled by the wind, with many routes blocked on Saturday morning.

A rare red warning for wind was issued by the Met Office on Friday, November 26 across the east coast of Scotland and north-east England, with the highest speeds of 98mph recorded at Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

For more of Jake’s work find him on Instagram @jakejamesdougal, or at jakejamesdougal.com.

1. Storm Arwen Record winds of almost 100mph were recorded during the storm. Photo: Jake Dougal

2. High seas Spray lashed the east coast as the storm raged and water levels rose in the harbour. Photo: Jake Dougal

3. Red Warning The streets were deserted as residents followed advise issued as part of the Red weather warning and stayed indoors during the storm. Photo: Jake Dougal

4. Town battered Eyemouth was hit particularly hard, with many buildings damaged. Photo: Jake Dougal