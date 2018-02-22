Was Coldstream dog deliberately harmed?

An eight year-old Labrador had to have glass removed from her stomach after eating pate mixed with broken glass left on a popular Coldstream dog walking route.

A broken jar, with pate smeared over the pieces of glass was in a bag left on the path between Hillview and Coldstream Mains.

The pieces of glass tghat were removed from Cody's stomach.

When Lauren Telford was walking her dog Cody along the path last week the dog starting eating the pate but when Lauren realised there was broken glass mixed with it she rushed her pet to the vets where Cody underwent an emergency operation.

Cody is now home and on the road to recovery but Lauren is still angry about what happened. The matter has been reported to the police and the incident report will be kept open in case it happens again.

Lauren said: “I can only believe this has been a malicious act due to the location it happened and how it was concealed. Please be extra careful when out with your dogs.

“A massive thank you to Berwick Galedin Vets whose swift action and care for Cody has been second to none.

“Cody is staying up at my parents for the time being and is recovering really well.”